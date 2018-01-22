Ryan Reynolds Signs on to Produce 'Clue' Movie

Ryan Reynolds is getting ready to bring Clue to life!

The 41-year-old actor has signed on to produce and possibly star in a film that will bring the classic board to the big screen.

The popular murder mystery game requires players to take on the role of characters like Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard and find out who killed the victim, what weapon they used and where the murder took place.

The board game was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 and a second reboot was attempted in 2008 but never made it to theaters.

Ryan additionally signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox, the studio set to produce the movie.