Suki Waterhouse & Darren Aronofsky's Rep Deny Dating Rumors

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:11 pm

Suki Waterhouse and Darren Aronofsky are not dating, despite photos of them looking cozy with each other at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 26-year-old actress and model was spotted spending time with the 48-year-old director earlier this week. Now, their reps are responding to the reports.

“They are not a couple and they are not dating,” Suki‘s rep told Gossip Cop. Darren‘s rep said the rumors were “crazy” and that “there’s no romantic involvement whatsoever.”

Pictured inside: Suki stepping out with a bottle of LIFEWTR while at the festival in Park City, Utah.
Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Getty
