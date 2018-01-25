The Truth About 'Dundee' Movie Sequel Revealed

Reports that a movie titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home was being released had some people thinking that a new Dundee film would be debuting in theaters in just a few months.

However, the Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth movie, which was billed as having Paul Hogan as Mick Dundee, is not what you think.

A Brisbane, Australia publication has discovered that the “film” is actually a Super Bowl ad for Tourism Australia. Tourism Australia has not confirmed the news, and we’ll have to wait until February 4 to find out!

Stay tuned…