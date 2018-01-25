Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:48 am

The Truth About 'Dundee' Movie Sequel Revealed

Reports that a movie titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home was being released had some people thinking that a new Dundee film would be debuting in theaters in just a few months.

However, the Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth movie, which was billed as having Paul Hogan as Mick Dundee, is not what you think.

A Brisbane, Australia publication has discovered that the “film” is actually a Super Bowl ad for Tourism Australia. Tourism Australia has not confirmed the news, and we’ll have to wait until February 4 to find out!

Stay tuned…
