Mon, 29 January 2018 at 11:25 am
Here's What Justin Bieber Said When Asked If Winning 'Best New Artist' at Grammys Is a Curse
- Justin Bieber said it “could be” that winning Best New Artist is a curse – TMZ
- You have to watch Camila Cabello‘s amazing speech – Just Jared Jr
- People are obsessed with Blue Ivy Carter – Lainey Gossip
- Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Grammys – TooFab
- Cardi B lived her best life at the Grammys last night – MTV
- Khaled‘s four-year-old tweet about the Grammys will warm your heart – Popsugar
