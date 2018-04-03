Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 4:19 pm

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Adds Two New Cast Members!

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Adds Two New Cast Members!

The second season of Big Little Lies is getting even bigger!

The critically acclaimed HBO drama announced the return of four characters from the first season, as well as the addition of two new characters, on Tuesday (April 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon


Kathryn Newton returns as Abigail Carlson, Robin Weigert as Dr. Amanda Reisman, Sarah Sokolovic as Tori Bachman and Merrin Dungey as Detective Adrienne Quinlan, the network revealed. Kathryn and Sarah are also now series regulars.

The two new additions are Crystal Fox, playing the role of Elizabeth Howard, and Mo McRae as Michael Perkins. Crystal will be a series regular.

As previously announced, this upcoming season is based on a new story by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Crystal Fox, Kathryn Newton, Merrin Dungey, Mo McRae, robin weigert, sarah sokolovic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr