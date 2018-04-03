'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Adds Two New Cast Members!

The second season of Big Little Lies is getting even bigger!

The critically acclaimed HBO drama announced the return of four characters from the first season, as well as the addition of two new characters, on Tuesday (April 3).

Kathryn Newton returns as Abigail Carlson, Robin Weigert as Dr. Amanda Reisman, Sarah Sokolovic as Tori Bachman and Merrin Dungey as Detective Adrienne Quinlan, the network revealed. Kathryn and Sarah are also now series regulars.

The two new additions are Crystal Fox, playing the role of Elizabeth Howard, and Mo McRae as Michael Perkins. Crystal will be a series regular.

As previously announced, this upcoming season is based on a new story by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.