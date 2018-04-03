Top Stories
Tue, 03 April 2018

BTS: 'Face Yourself' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

BTS: 'Face Yourself' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The boys of BTS are back with their third Japanese studio album Face Yourself, which you can listen to right here!

The South Korean boy band released their newest album on Tuesday (April 3) in Japan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The album is a compilation of both previously released hits and new music, including Japanese version of smashes like “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “DNA” and “Mic Drop.” There are four new songs included as well: “Intro: Ringwanderung,” “Don’t Leave Me,” “Let Go” and “Outro: Crack.”

Listen to Face Yourself below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
