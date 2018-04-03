Busy Philipps Shares Happy Update About Missing Teddy Bears!

Busy Philipps‘s recent “bear saga” has a happy ending!

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old actress tearfully shared that she had accidentally left her daughter Birdie‘s beloved stuffed animals, Radar and Flat Bear, at their hotel in Hawaii.

Over the next day, Busy documented her search for the teddy bears as she contacted the hotel, cleaning service and laundromat.

It looks like the bears must have gotten stuck in the bed sheets and taken to the cleaners, because Radar was finally found at the laundromat!

“Oh my God you guys, I just landed in New York and I got a picture. They found the teddy bear in Hawaii! They found Radar, which was the bear we were most concerned about,” Busy tearfully said on her Instagram story.

She later added, “No word on Flat Bear yet…but thank you guys for supporting me on the emotional bear journey.”

Busy‘s friend Norah Weinstein, who was still in Hawaii, picked up the bear and brought him home on their return flight.

Check out the sweet photo of Radar on his way home below…