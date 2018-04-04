Rita Ora Steps Out Amid Rumors of an 'X Factor' Return

Rita Ora is stepping out amid exciting rumblings!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer was spotted heading out for the evening on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City.

Rita is reportedly currently tipped as a potential replacement for Nicole Scherzinger on the judging panel of The X Factor UK. Cheryl Cole, who was previously rumored to return, has reportedly ruled out X Factor in favor of an upcoming BBC dance show.

Rita previously appeared as a judge on the show in 2015, and ultimately went on to become the winning judge alongside winner Louisa Johnson.