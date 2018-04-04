Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 11:33 pm

Rita Ora Steps Out Amid Rumors of an 'X Factor' Return

Rita Ora Steps Out Amid Rumors of an 'X Factor' Return

Rita Ora is stepping out amid exciting rumblings!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer was spotted heading out for the evening on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita is reportedly currently tipped as a potential replacement for Nicole Scherzinger on the judging panel of The X Factor UK. Cheryl Cole, who was previously rumored to return, has reportedly ruled out X Factor in favor of an upcoming BBC dance show.

Rita previously appeared as a judge on the show in 2015, and ultimately went on to become the winning judge alongside winner Louisa Johnson.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rita Ora

