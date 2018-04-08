Dwayne Johnson Is Giving Away $300K on HQ Trivia!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is about to give away some serious cash!

The Rampage star will be joining host Scott Rogowsky to give away $300,000 on HQ Trivia, the popular mobile trivia game.

If you didn’t know, the game allows players to answer increasingly difficult questions in order to win a cash prize. The game airs daily at 3 PM EST and 9 PM EST on weekdsays and 9 PM EST on weekends.

“HQties across the HQniverse are going to flip their wigs when they see DJ pop up on their favorite game show on Wednesday (April 11). We’re giving out our biggest prize ever — enough money to go to the gym for 400 years (which is how long it would take to get as swole as him!),” said Scott.

Will you be one of the players competing for the big prize?