Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 6:00 pm

Dwayne Johnson Is Giving Away $300K on HQ Trivia!

Dwayne Johnson Is Giving Away $300K on HQ Trivia!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is about to give away some serious cash!

The Rampage star will be joining host Scott Rogowsky to give away $300,000 on HQ Trivia, the popular mobile trivia game.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

If you didn’t know, the game allows players to answer increasingly difficult questions in order to win a cash prize. The game airs daily at 3 PM EST and 9 PM EST on weekdsays and 9 PM EST on weekends.

“HQties across the HQniverse are going to flip their wigs when they see DJ pop up on their favorite game show on Wednesday (April 11). We’re giving out our biggest prize ever — enough money to go to the gym for 400 years (which is how long it would take to get as swole as him!),” said Scott.

Will you be one of the players competing for the big prize?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, HQ Trivia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr