Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 12:35 pm

Nicki Minaj Sports Bold Studded Leather Look at Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj Sports Bold Studded Leather Look at Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj turned heads at the Los Angeles Lakers game last night!

The 35-year-old “MotorSport” rapper sat courtside as the Houston Rockets defeated the Lakers 105-99 on Tuesday (April 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

She donned a statement-making ensemble featuring a studded leather bodysuit, fishnet tights, and spiked stiletto pumps, styling her blonde hair into a bun.

Nicki accessorized with dark sunglasses, spiked dangling earrings, a metallic silver trench coat, and a studded Chanel backpack.

Nicki has been keeping a low profile for the past few months, but she just teased two new comeback singles, which she is dropping on Thursday.

15+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj at the game…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 01
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 02
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 03
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 04
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 05
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 06
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 07
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 08
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 09
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 10
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 11
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 12
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 13
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 14
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 15
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 16
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 17
nicki minaj sports bold studded leather look at lakers game 18

Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr