Nicki Minaj Sports Bold Studded Leather Look at Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj turned heads at the Los Angeles Lakers game last night!

The 35-year-old “MotorSport” rapper sat courtside as the Houston Rockets defeated the Lakers 105-99 on Tuesday (April 10) in Los Angeles.

She donned a statement-making ensemble featuring a studded leather bodysuit, fishnet tights, and spiked stiletto pumps, styling her blonde hair into a bun.

Nicki accessorized with dark sunglasses, spiked dangling earrings, a metallic silver trench coat, and a studded Chanel backpack.

Nicki has been keeping a low profile for the past few months, but she just teased two new comeback singles, which she is dropping on Thursday.

