Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:21 pm

Prince Harry Launches 'Walk Of America' Month Before Wedding

Prince Harry Launches 'Walk Of America' Month Before Wedding

Prince Harry is still keeping busy ahead of his May 19 royal wedding to Meghan Markle!

The 33-year-old royal was in great spirits as he helped launched the Walk Of America at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Wednesday (April 11) in London, England. The Walk of America will feature a team of six veterans from America and the United Kingdom walking 1,000 miles from the west to east coasts of the U.S. in just 14 weeks.

The veterans will start in Los Angeles, California, on Jun 2 and finish in New York City on September 6. During their walk, they will visit some of the country’s most iconic cities and landmarks.

“The Walk Of America will tell the stories of wounded veterans and their individual journeys from injury to the present day and encourage conversations around veteran mental health. The expedition will also raise funds for veterans both sides of the Atlantic,” reads a statement on Kensington Palace’s Twitter. “Generations of servicemen and women from the USA and UK have fought alongside each other, and Prince Harry believes that just as countries fight together, more can be done to recover together too.”
