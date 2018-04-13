Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 12:30 am

Taylor Swift Drops Acoustic Version of 'Delicate' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift just surprised her fans by dropping some new music!

The 28-year-old singer has released her Spotify Singles, which consist of a new acoustic version of her current single “Delicate” and a cover of the Earth, Wind, and Fire song “September.”

The songs were recorded live at The Tracking Room Nashville. She was recently in town and played a surprise gig at the Bluebird Cafe, the spot where she was discovered over a decade ago.

Listen to the new recordings below thanks to Spotify and let us know what you think in the comments!
Photos: Spotify
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift

