Taylor Swift Drops Acoustic Version of 'Delicate' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift just surprised her fans by dropping some new music!

The 28-year-old singer has released her Spotify Singles, which consist of a new acoustic version of her current single “Delicate” and a cover of the Earth, Wind, and Fire song “September.”

The songs were recorded live at The Tracking Room Nashville. She was recently in town and played a surprise gig at the Bluebird Cafe, the spot where she was discovered over a decade ago.

Listen to the new recordings below thanks to Spotify and let us know what you think in the comments!



