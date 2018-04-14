Keri Russell & Leona Lewis Honor the Winners at DVF Awards

Keri Russell and Leona Lewis pose for photos while attending the 2018 DVF Awards on Friday (April 13) at the United Nations in New York City.

The ladies helped honor and recognize five extraordinary women making a difference in their communities and around the world. This year’s honorees were U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Fugees Family founder Luma Mufleh, fashion mogul and social entrepreneur Ariela Suster, and Safe Hands for Girls founder Jaha Dukureh.

Keri present the International DVF Award to Jaha and Leona opened the evening by singing her song “Bleeding Love.”

A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid was on hand to present the Inspiration DVF Award to Misty. Also in attendance was Nicky Hilton.