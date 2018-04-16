Madelaine Petsch Takes Boyfriend Travis Mills to Cancun For Birthday Getaway

Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills sip on some tropical drinks during their stay at Live Aqua Beach Resort in Cancun over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Riverdale star and Travis were there celebrating his 29th birthday – and it looked like a good one!

Madelaine and Travis also enjoyed the warmer weather, delicious vegan meals and some pool time during their stay.

Madelaine shared a cute selfie of the two during their getaway on Instagram. See it below!