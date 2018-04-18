CBS Renews 11 Hit Shows for New Seasons - See What's Returning!



CBS just handed renewals to 11 of their hit shows!

In addition, the network previously renewed some additional shows, bringing the CBS renewals up to 17 total, which includes ten dramas, three comedies, two reality shows, and two news programs.

The following shows have not been decided on by CBS just yet: Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, Scorpion, and Criminal Minds. Stay tuned as we learn more about what has been renewed and cancelled.

It’s going to be a jam-packed fall schedule for CBS!

