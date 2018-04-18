Rita Ora Says Kygo's 'It Ain't Me' Was Written About Her

Rita Ora wears a stylish pink jumpsuit while walking into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer was in town for Coachella, where she hopped on stage during Kygo‘s set to perform his song “It Ain’t Me.” Selena Gomez sang the song on the recording.

“We have been trying to work together for a while, and he just called me and I couldn’t say no,” Rita told AOL Entertainment about her performance with Kygo. “He asked if I could do him the favor of singing the song, and I loved that song. It was written by my same writing camp, so I already knew it. I was like, ‘Easy! And I’m [already] here!’”

“You want to know a funny story about this song? The guy that wrote the song with his team — my writing camp — who I’m also seeing, wrote that song about me,” Rita added, referencing her boyfriend Andrew Watt. “We’ve had so many ups and downs, and we’ve had a lot of nights at the Bowery, I guess. It was funny to sing it.”