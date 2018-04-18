Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 5:30 am

Rita Ora Says Kygo's 'It Ain't Me' Was Written About Her

Rita Ora Says Kygo's 'It Ain't Me' Was Written About Her

Rita Ora wears a stylish pink jumpsuit while walking into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer was in town for Coachella, where she hopped on stage during Kygo‘s set to perform his song “It Ain’t Me.” Selena Gomez sang the song on the recording.

“We have been trying to work together for a while, and he just called me and I couldn’t say no,” Rita told AOL Entertainment about her performance with Kygo. “He asked if I could do him the favor of singing the song, and I loved that song. It was written by my same writing camp, so I already knew it. I was like, ‘Easy! And I’m [already] here!’”

“You want to know a funny story about this song? The guy that wrote the song with his team — my writing camp — who I’m also seeing, wrote that song about me,” Rita added, referencing her boyfriend Andrew Watt. “We’ve had so many ups and downs, and we’ve had a lot of nights at the Bowery, I guess. It was funny to sing it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora it aint me about her 01
rita ora it aint me about her 02
rita ora it aint me about her 03
rita ora it aint me about her 04
rita ora it aint me about her 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr