Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Are Hosting Tony Awards 2018!

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have announced that they will be hosting the 2018 Tony Awards this year!

If you don’t know, the Tony’s celebrate the best of Broadway from the past calendar year.

Sara wrote the hit show Waitress, which is currently on Broadway, and Josh was nominated last year in the Best Lead Actor in a Musical category for his work in Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812.

Sara and Josh announced the exciting news in a cute video on Twitter. Watch below!

This year, the Tony’s will air on June 10, 2018.