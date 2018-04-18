Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:44 pm

Tina Fey & Robert De Niro Attend 'Love, Gilda' Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Tina Fey hits the red carpet at the Opening Night Gala of Love, Gilda during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night (April 18) at Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress and co-founder of the film festival attended the event to honor comedian and Saturday Night Live member the late Gilda Radner at the premiere of Lisa D’Apolito’s documentary about the life and legacy of the comedic trailblazer.

Other guests at the event included Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower, Cobie Smulders, SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Billy Crystal and wife Janice, Chevy Chase and wife Jayni, Keegan Michel-Key and fiancee Elisa Pugliese, Paul Shaffer, Ray Liotta and girlfriend Silvia Lombardo, and Sandra Lee.

Earlier that day, it was announced Tina will be hosting the season finale of SNL next month!

