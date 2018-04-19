Letitia Wright Freestyles With Jimmy Fallon While Playing 'Wheel of Freestyle' - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 1:11 am

Letitia Wright is showing off her freestyling skills!

The 24-year-old Black Panther actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 18).

During her appearance, Letitia participated in a game called “Wheel of Freestyle” alongside The RootsBlack Thought (Tariq Trotter). Together, they took turns working three random words they’ve never seen before into a freestyle rap – and Jimmy joined in, too!

If you didn’t know, Letitia showed off her incredible freestyle skills on the set of Black Panther.

Watch it go down below!
Photos: NBC
