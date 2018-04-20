Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Share A Kiss For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka lays her head on Ross Lynch‘s shoulder while filmnig new scenes for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Vancouver, Canada on on Thursday night (April 19).

The 18- and 22-year-old actors filmed inside a local diner for the upcoming Netflix series and even shared a sweet kiss while sitting side by side.

In his recent interview with Elle magazine, Ross shared that Kiernan was the perfect choice for the titular character.

“I really like working with Kiernan. She’s a joy to work with. Always on her stuff. She’s working really hard right now,” Ross shared.

He added, “She’s in every scene, on set all day. And she never messes up. Like, she’s really taking care of herself. I’m happy that she’s Sabrina. I’ll leave it at that.”