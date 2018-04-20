Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 2:35 pm

Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Share A Kiss For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch Share A Kiss For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka lays her head on Ross Lynch‘s shoulder while filmnig new scenes for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Vancouver, Canada on on Thursday night (April 19).

The 18- and 22-year-old actors filmed inside a local diner for the upcoming Netflix series and even shared a sweet kiss while sitting side by side.

In his recent interview with Elle magazine, Ross shared that Kiernan was the perfect choice for the titular character.

“I really like working with Kiernan. She’s a joy to work with. Always on her stuff. She’s working really hard right now,” Ross shared.

He added, “She’s in every scene, on set all day. And she never messes up. Like, she’s really taking care of herself. I’m happy that she’s Sabrina. I’ll leave it at that.”
Photos: BackGridUSA
