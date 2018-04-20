Shonda Rhimes Already Says 'Scandal' Will Never Get a Revival

Rebooting classic television shows is a big thing these days, but don’t expect to ever see Kerry Washington back on the small screen as Olivia Pope.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes says that she will never give Scandal a revival season.

The hit ABC series came to an end last night and she assured fans at a live event the night of the finale that the show is over.

“Scandal is finished,” Shonda said (via Variety). “I love everybody and would work with everybody again in a heartbeat, but Scandal is finished.”