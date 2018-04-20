Top Stories
Avicii Dead - DJ &amp; Music Producer Dies at 28

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:50 pm

Shonda Rhimes Already Says 'Scandal' Will Never Get a Revival

Rebooting classic television shows is a big thing these days, but don’t expect to ever see Kerry Washington back on the small screen as Olivia Pope.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes says that she will never give Scandal a revival season.

The hit ABC series came to an end last night and she assured fans at a live event the night of the finale that the show is over.

Scandal is finished,” Shonda said (via Variety). “I love everybody and would work with everybody again in a heartbeat, but Scandal is finished.”
