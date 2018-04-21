Top Stories
Sat, 21 April 2018 at 1:21 pm

Charlie Puth Goes Retro in 'Done For Me' Music Video With Kehlani - Watch!

Charlie Puth Goes Retro in 'Done For Me' Music Video With Kehlani - Watch!

Charlie Puth has dropped his brand-new music video for “Done For Me,” featuring Kehlani!

The 26-year-old “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer and the 22-year-old R&B sensation released the video for their dance-ready tune on Saturday (April 21).

Directed by RJ Sanchez and Brendan Vaughn, the video features tons of retro decor, fun pops of color, sultry dance moves, and more surprises.

“Done For Me” is the current single from Charlie’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes, set to arrive on May 11. (Pre-order it here.)

“I made this record, I produced this after an unsuccessful party in L.A., which is what all these records are based off of on my album,” Charlie explained to Zane Low. “But I just went home played these, I have my little Juno keyboard over there that I had. I just hit one of these settings here and just played a B minor chord, and it just made me think of Wham!, it made me think of 1988, and I put that chord down and I immediately thought of Kehlani too.”

Watch below!


Charlie Puth – Done For Me (feat. Kehlani) [Official Video]
Photos: Charlie Puth
