Ed Sheeran Cuddles Fiancee Cherry Seaborn in Cute New Photos!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Here's What Police Are Saying About the Tragic Death of Avicii

Sun, 22 April 2018 at 2:09 pm

Kendall Jenner Rocks a Thong Bikini & Shares Photos on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is showing off a super sexy look on her social media!

The 22-year-old model posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing off her leopard print thong bikini.

Kendall captioned the Instagram photos with, “keeping my feelings low key.”

If you missed it, last weekend at Coachella, Kendall and Blake Griffin avoided each other at a party. At one point, the pair were romantically linked. No work on what happened or if they split up.

Check out the series of photos Kendall Jenner posted on Instagram…

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

