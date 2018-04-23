Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Enjoys Time With Family in Brazil

Candice Swanepoel is getting ready to give birth!

The pregnant 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was seen heading out into town on Sunday (April 22) in Vitória, Brazil.

Candice is enjoying some quality time with her family ahead of giving birth. She was seen wearing a cute and comfy polka dot dress while heading out in Brazil.

Candice is expecting her second child with her longtime partner Hermann Nicoli. The two also have a son, Anaca, who was born in October of 2016.