Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Enjoys Time With Family in Brazil

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Enjoys Time With Family in Brazil

Candice Swanepoel is getting ready to give birth!

The pregnant 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was seen heading out into town on Sunday (April 22) in Vitória, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Candice is enjoying some quality time with her family ahead of giving birth. She was seen wearing a cute and comfy polka dot dress while heading out in Brazil.

Candice is expecting her second child with her longtime partner Hermann Nicoli. The two also have a son, Anaca, who was born in October of 2016.
Just Jared on Facebook
candice swanepoel pregnant brazil april 2018 01
candice swanepoel pregnant brazil april 2018 02
candice swanepoel pregnant brazil april 2018 03
candice swanepoel pregnant brazil april 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Candice Swanepoel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr