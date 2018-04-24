Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 11:10 am

New to Netflix in May 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Released!

There are so many movies and television shows coming to Netflix in May!

This list is seriously extensive, and fans are going to be able to watch the latest seasons of shows including Scandal, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and more.

In addition, movies like Pixar’s Coco, Mamma Mia!, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and more will be debuting on the streaming service.

Stay tuned for the full list of movie and television shows expiring from the streaming service in May.

Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May…

May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2
Jailbreak

May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon – NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts – NETFLIX FILM
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Manhunt – NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 5
Faces Places

May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (season one finale May 13) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9
Dirty Girl

May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth – NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 14
The Phantom of the Opera

May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted

May 18
Cargo – NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings – NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime

May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23
Explained – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 24
Fauda: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25
Ibiza – NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 26
Sara’s Notebook – NETFLIX FILM

May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 29
Disney·Pixar’s Coco

May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
