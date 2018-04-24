Top Stories
Nicole Kidman is Supported by Keith Urban at Time 100 Gala!

Nicole Kidman cozies up to husband Keith Urban as they arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress and honoree one of the Most Influential people this year looked chic in a long-sleeved, sheer black gown while her 50-year-old country singer hubby rocked an all black tux.

Last weekend, Nicole supported Keith at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards where he won the Vocal Event of the Year award!

You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress.
Photos: Getty
