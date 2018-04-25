Eddie Redmayne & 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Cast Hit CinemaCon 2018!

Eddie Redmayne happily joined his co-stars at 2018 CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Pictures Invites You to The Big Picture, an Exclusive Presentation of our Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday (April 24) in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old actor and his cast mates Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler debuted new footage for the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“As someone who has grown up watching all of JK Rowling’s films, I had always dreamt of going to Hogwarts and I felt a little short-changed that I didn’t get to go to Hogwarts [in the first Fantastic Beasts movie], so in this film I get to go to Hogwarts,” Eddie explained (via EW).

“We all get to meet Dumbledore, who Jude Law plays, and he has this amazing, quixotic, eccentric joy to him,” Eddie continued.