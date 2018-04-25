Kourtney Kardashian Talks Cosmetics With Congress in Washington D.C.

Kourtney Kardashian headed to Washington D.C. to talk to Congress!

The 39-year-old reality star stepped out to testify at a briefing for Senate staffers on Tuesday (April 24) at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C.

Kourtney chatted with the Environmental Working Group, which is backing a piece of legislation that would give the Food and Drug Administration more power to regulate ingredients used in cosmetics.

“When it comes to products I use on my kids, I don’t play around. Everyone should have the right to healthy products and personal care and that’s why I wanted to come and make this a bigger deal,” Kourtney said.

That same day, Kourtney launched her capsule beauty collection with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.