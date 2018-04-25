Serena Williams Gets Tons of Support at 'Being Serena' Premiere!
Serena Williams cozies up to husband Alexis Ohanian at the premiere of Being Serena on Wednesday night (April 25) at the Time Warner Center in New York City.
The 36-year-old tennis superstar looked super glam in a white dress with sparkling sleeves as she premiere her new HBO docu-series for tons of famous friends.
Other stars at the event included Serena‘s big sis Venus Williams, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and designer Vera Wang.
Part one of Being Serena premieres on HBO on 10/9c – and you can watch the trailer here.
