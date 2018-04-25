Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 7:13 pm

Shawn Mendes' Livestream of Art Installation May Reveal New Album Art - Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes' Livestream of Art Installation May Reveal New Album Art - Watch Now!

It looks like Shawn Mendes is about to make a MAJOR announcement.

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer took to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (April 25) to start a livestream that has fans going crazy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

The trending livestream, titled “Shawn Mendes: The Album,” is a black-and-white video of an art installation in which several people are working on building something.

Fans are speculating that it’s going to lead to the reveal of his new album art.

The anticipation is killing us, too.

Shawn‘s third album, featuring his latest releases “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan,” follows 2016′s Illuminate.

Watch below!


Shawn Mendes: The Album
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr