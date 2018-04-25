Shawn Mendes' Livestream of Art Installation May Reveal New Album Art - Watch Now!

It looks like Shawn Mendes is about to make a MAJOR announcement.

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer took to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (April 25) to start a livestream that has fans going crazy.

The trending livestream, titled “Shawn Mendes: The Album,” is a black-and-white video of an art installation in which several people are working on building something.

Fans are speculating that it’s going to lead to the reveal of his new album art.

The anticipation is killing us, too.

Shawn‘s third album, featuring his latest releases “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan,” follows 2016′s Illuminate.

Shawn Mendes: The Album