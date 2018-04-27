Kendrick Lamar Teaches SZA Kung Fu in 'Doves in the Wind' Music Video - Watch Now!

SZA becomes Kendrick Lamar‘s kung fu protégé in their brand-new music video for “Doves in the Wind!”

The 27-year-old singer and the 30-year-old rapper – who also collaborated on “All the Stars” – dropped the new visual on Friday (April 27).

The Nabil-directed video for her catchy Ctrl single features SZA as she trains alongside Kendrick‘s Kung Fu Kenny persona in the desert.

It also features levitation, sound effects, an epic face-off.

Watch it all go down below!



SZA – Doves In The Wind (Official Video) ft. Kendrick Lamar