Yara Shahidi & Katherine Langford Celebrate 'Marie Claire' Fresh Faces Issue!

Yara Shahidi and Katherine Langford are celebrating their Marie Claire covers!

The two actresses stepped out at the annual Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party on Friday night (April 27) at Poppy in Los Angeles.

Both Yara and Katherine have their own issues of the mag’s issue that features up-and-coming stars.

Sophie Turner, Issa Rae and Riley Keough are also part of the magazine’s five fresh faces but they were not in attendance at the party.

“Thankyou @marieclairemag for my first cover with such a fierce group of ladies (and for the early birthday love),” Katherine wrote on her Instagram after the event.

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Markarian dress.