Sun, 29 April 2018 at 9:17 pm

Emma Stone Steps Out After Shooting a Commercial for Louis Vuitton!

Emma Stone Steps Out After Shooting a Commercial for Louis Vuitton!

Emma Stone is looking stylish after a shoot!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted leaving a commercial shoot for Louis Vuitton on Saturday (April 28) in downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Emma looked chic as she made her way out on the sunny Saturday downtown.

This isn’t the only shoot she’s been on recently: she was also seen posing on the beach looking beautiful in a photo shoot days before in Malibu, Calif.

Emma‘s got an exciting new show coming up on Netflix: it’s called Maniac, co-starring Jonah Hill. See the first pictures from the show!
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
