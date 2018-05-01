Chris Mazdzer Goes Shirtless in First 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Chris Mazdzer brings the heat during his first performance with partner Witney Carson on night one of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Olympic luger flaunted his ripped abs going shirtless for his salsa set to the tune of “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin ft. Pitbull – and it was so hot.

The duo earned a score of 21 points out of 30, putting them smack dab in the middle.

You can find out which two athletes were sent home during tonight’s episode here!

Watch the performance below!