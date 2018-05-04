Busy Philipps Chats With Meg Ryan About Feeling Voiceless Before Social Media

Busy Philipps sat down with Meg Ryan to honor her film career!

The two actresses stepped out at the Bentonville Film Festival presented by Wal-Mart and Coca-Cola on Friday (May 4) in Bentonville, AR.

During the discussion, Busy and Meg talked about the differing roles of social media in their life.

“It’s a very complicated conversation, right, what social media has done to our relationships and how we communicate and who we are to one another,” Meg said.

Busy added, “For me, I felt very voiceless in my early career…I felt like I all of a sudden had this incredible voice and platform to let people know who I have always thought I was and who I truly am, but I also understand for some performers too, my best friend is Michelle Williams, the actress, and she is like ‘I would never in a million years!’ but she’ll like guest star on mine, but to her it’s like so invasive and she doesn’t want people having pictures of her kid, you know?”

