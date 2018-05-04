Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 8:48 am

Charlie Puth: 'The Way I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth: 'The Way I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth is back with a brand new track called “The Way I Am,” which you can listen to right here!

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old superstar explained why this track, out of the rest, is “very important” to him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Puth

“TWIA is a very important song to me, and I hope you not only enjoy it, but realize when you listen to it that you and I aren’t that different,” he writes.

Charlie adds, “Everyone in this world goes through the same things, thinks the same thoughts, but experiences them in one of a kind ways.”

“You are DIFFERENT, UNIQUE, and BEAUTIFUL.”

Listen to the full song below and get it now on all digital retailers!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charlie Puth, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr