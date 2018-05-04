Charlie Puth: 'The Way I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth is back with a brand new track called “The Way I Am,” which you can listen to right here!

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old superstar explained why this track, out of the rest, is “very important” to him.

“TWIA is a very important song to me, and I hope you not only enjoy it, but realize when you listen to it that you and I aren’t that different,” he writes.

Charlie adds, “Everyone in this world goes through the same things, thinks the same thoughts, but experiences them in one of a kind ways.”

“You are DIFFERENT, UNIQUE, and BEAUTIFUL.”

Listen to the full song below and get it now on all digital retailers!