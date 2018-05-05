The Weeknd Exits Sunset Tower Hotel With Mystery Woman
The Weeknd spent some time with a mystery woman last night!
The 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer was spotted leaving Sunset Tower hotel with his female friend on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd
The duo chatted it up as they made their way to their ride.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with colorful sneakers and a Gucci baseball cap that said “Loved.”
Earlier that day, he stepped out for coffee at Alfred Coffee.
ICYMI, The Weeknd was recently seen getting cozy with a model and DJ at Coachella, so… is he single? Read the latest here.