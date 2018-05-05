The Weeknd Exits Sunset Tower Hotel With Mystery Woman

The Weeknd spent some time with a mystery woman last night!

The 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer was spotted leaving Sunset Tower hotel with his female friend on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

The duo chatted it up as they made their way to their ride.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with colorful sneakers and a Gucci baseball cap that said “Loved.”

Earlier that day, he stepped out for coffee at Alfred Coffee.

