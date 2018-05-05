Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 4:30 am

The Weeknd Exits Sunset Tower Hotel With Mystery Woman

The Weeknd Exits Sunset Tower Hotel With Mystery Woman

The Weeknd spent some time with a mystery woman last night!

The 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer was spotted leaving Sunset Tower hotel with his female friend on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

The duo chatted it up as they made their way to their ride.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, rocked a graphic sweatshirt with colorful sneakers and a Gucci baseball cap that said “Loved.”

Earlier that day, he stepped out for coffee at Alfred Coffee.

ICYMI, The Weeknd was recently seen getting cozy with a model and DJ at Coachella, so… is he single? Read the latest here.
