Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Khloe Kardashian Photographed Supporting Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers Game

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Sun, 06 May 2018 at 8:26 pm

Gigi Hadid Can't Wait For Her 'Favorite Monday'

Gigi Hadid Can't Wait For Her 'Favorite Monday'

Gigi Hadid wears a red sweater around her neck while arriving at her apartment building on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model completed her preppy look with a white long sleeve shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Gigi is preparing to attend the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7) and is sharing her excitement.

“It’s almost my favorite Monday again!” she captioned a photo from last year’s event. Check out photos of her look, where she wore Tommy Hilfiger.

We can’t wait to see what Gigi wears to the fashion event, with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid cant wait for her favorite monday 01
gigi hadid cant wait for her favorite monday 02
gigi hadid cant wait for her favorite monday 03
gigi hadid cant wait for her favorite monday 04
gigi hadid cant wait for her favorite monday 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr