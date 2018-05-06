Gigi Hadid Can't Wait For Her 'Favorite Monday'

Gigi Hadid wears a red sweater around her neck while arriving at her apartment building on Sunday (May 6) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model completed her preppy look with a white long sleeve shirt, jeans, and sneakers.



Gigi is preparing to attend the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7) and is sharing her excitement.

“It’s almost my favorite Monday again!” she captioned a photo from last year’s event. Check out photos of her look, where she wore Tommy Hilfiger.

We can’t wait to see what Gigi wears to the fashion event, with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”