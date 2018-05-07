Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Hit the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are a glam pair at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Both Cindy and Rande are wearing custom Versace outfits. Cindy is also wearing Manolo Blahnik shoes.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.