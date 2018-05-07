Look Inside the 2018 Met Gala's Costume Exhibit (Photos)

The red carpet is about to start at the 2018 Met Gala and we are giving you a look inside the exhibit that celebs will peruse this evening!

Anna Wintour opened up the annual costume exhibit to the press on Monday morning (May 8) for a preview ahead of the gala.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Wintour, Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

