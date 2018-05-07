Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 5:21 pm

Look Inside the 2018 Met Gala's Costume Exhibit (Photos)

Look Inside the 2018 Met Gala's Costume Exhibit (Photos)

The red carpet is about to start at the 2018 Met Gala and we are giving you a look inside the exhibit that celebs will peruse this evening!

Anna Wintour opened up the annual costume exhibit to the press on Monday morning (May 8) for a preview ahead of the gala.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Wintour, Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Make sure to check back all night long for the best fashion coverage!
look inside the 2018 met gala 01
look inside the 2018 met gala 02
look inside the 2018 met gala 03
look inside the 2018 met gala 04
look inside the 2018 met gala 05
look inside the 2018 met gala 06
look inside the 2018 met gala 07
look inside the 2018 met gala 08
look inside the 2018 met gala 09
look inside the 2018 met gala 10
look inside the 2018 met gala 11
look inside the 2018 met gala 12
look inside the 2018 met gala 13
look inside the 2018 met gala 14
look inside the 2018 met gala 15
look inside the 2018 met gala 16
look inside the 2018 met gala 17
look inside the 2018 met gala 18
look inside the 2018 met gala 19
look inside the 2018 met gala 20
look inside the 2018 met gala 21
look inside the 2018 met gala 22
look inside the 2018 met gala 23
look inside the 2018 met gala 24
look inside the 2018 met gala 25
look inside the 2018 met gala 26
look inside the 2018 met gala 27
look inside the 2018 met gala 28
look inside the 2018 met gala 29
look inside the 2018 met gala 30
look inside the 2018 met gala 31
look inside the 2018 met gala 32
look inside the 2018 met gala 33
look inside the 2018 met gala 34
look inside the 2018 met gala 35
look inside the 2018 met gala 36
look inside the 2018 met gala 37
look inside the 2018 met gala 38
look inside the 2018 met gala 39
look inside the 2018 met gala 40

Photos: Getty
