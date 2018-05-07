Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 2:00 pm

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme - All the Details!

Met Gala 2018 Hosts & Theme - All the Details!

The 2018 Met Gala is tonight, and we have all the details of what you need to know ahead of the red carpet.

This year, the theme of the big night is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The theme is taking a religious turn this year, and exploring how fashion and religious art can co-exist.

Anna Wintour announced her annual co-hosts several months ago, and it’s going to be a really great evening.

Stick with Just Jared all night as we’ll have all the best red carpet coverage from the Met Gala.

Click through the slideshow to meet the hosts of this year’s Met Gala…
Photos: Getty
