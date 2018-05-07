Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:10 pm

Nick Jonas Rode the Subway to Met Gala 2018!

Nick Jonas looks so handsome while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer took fans inside his day as he prepped for the event, including his morning workout, an afternoon stroll through the city, and finally his subway ride to the gala.

Nick hopped off the train at the 77th Street and Lexington Avenue and had a little bit of a walk to the Met, which is on 82nd Street and 5th Avenue.

FYI: Nick is wearing head-to-toe Dolce&Gabbana.
