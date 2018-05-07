Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:00 pm

Priyanka Chopra Dons Stunning Headpiece at Met Gala 2018

Priyanka Chopra Dons Stunning Headpiece at Met Gala 2018

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous while stepping out at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old actress hit the carpet in a velvet gown on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka‘s dress included an intricate, gold beaded hood that stood out on the red carpet.

“This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery,” Ralph Lauren wrote on their official Instagram.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Ralph Lauren gown.

Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 01
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 02
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 03
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 04
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 05
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 06
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 07
priyanka chopra 2018 met gala red carpet 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr