Priyanka Chopra Dons Stunning Headpiece at Met Gala 2018

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous while stepping out at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 35-year-old actress hit the carpet in a velvet gown on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Priyanka‘s dress included an intricate, gold beaded hood that stood out on the red carpet.

“This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery,” Ralph Lauren wrote on their official Instagram.

