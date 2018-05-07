Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Make Couple Debut at Met Gala 2018!

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are finally confirming their status as a couple!

The 21-year-old model and the 19-year-old singer walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Shawn and Hailey have been a rumored couple for many months, but they have never publicly confirmed their relationship until now.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Tommy Hilfiger gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Shawn is wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

