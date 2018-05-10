Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 6:59 pm

Bella Hadid Stuns at Magnum X Alexander Wang Event in Cannes!

Bella Hadid Stuns at Magnum X Alexander Wang Event in Cannes!

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she steps out for the Magnum Photocall on Thursday afternoon (May 10) held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

The 21-year-old model had legs for days in a mini white dress as she joined designer Alexander Wang at the event promoting his new “Take Pleasure Seriously” campaign with Magnum, which Bella is the face of.

Later that night, Bella went business chic in a gray blazer and matching dress for the Magnum VIP Party.

FYI: Bella‘s white dress is by Alexander Wang.

