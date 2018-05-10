Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:59 am

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Celebrate His Birthday in Beverly Hills!

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Celebrate His Birthday in Beverly Hills!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka make their way out of Freds at Barneys New York after lunch on Wednesday afternoon (May 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old DJ and businesswoman looked pretty in a white dress with heart-shaped sunglasses while her 33-year-old actor fiance looked handsome in a navy suit and beige pants as they stepped out to celebrate his birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

After lunch, Paris took to Instagram to share a super sweet message to the birthday!

“Happy Birthday my love! You have changed my life in every way. You are my everything, my love,my best friend, my other half & soulmate. I’ve never met a man so loyal, kind, loving, true, honest & perfect for me. Thank you for showing me what true love is. I am so excited for our next chapter of life together. I love you now & forever my angel baby love. 😍,” Paris wrote along with a couple pictures with Chris.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton chris zylka dress to impress for lunch in beverly hills 01
paris hilton chris zylka dress to impress for lunch in beverly hills 02
paris hilton chris zylka dress to impress for lunch in beverly hills 03
paris hilton chris zylka dress to impress for lunch in beverly hills 04
paris hilton chris zylka dress to impress for lunch in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    Oh please, she says this to all her flavors of the month. Does everybody use the phrase ‘my love’ now. I notice her brother Barron calls his fiancé ‘my love’ a lot too. It all seems so cliche and fake. Wonder when this fantasy will crumble. I’m guessing she spoils him rotten. He has it made. Travels the world as her arm piece and has to put up with her constant selfies.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Imagine all of the diseases and pathogens she has infected him with.