Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Celebrate His Birthday in Beverly Hills!
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka make their way out of Freds at Barneys New York after lunch on Wednesday afternoon (May 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 37-year-old DJ and businesswoman looked pretty in a white dress with heart-shaped sunglasses while her 33-year-old actor fiance looked handsome in a navy suit and beige pants as they stepped out to celebrate his birthday.
After lunch, Paris took to Instagram to share a super sweet message to the birthday!
“Happy Birthday my love! You have changed my life in every way. You are my everything, my love,my best friend, my other half & soulmate. I’ve never met a man so loyal, kind, loving, true, honest & perfect for me. Thank you for showing me what true love is. I am so excited for our next chapter of life together. I love you now & forever my angel baby love. 😍,” Paris wrote along with a couple pictures with Chris.