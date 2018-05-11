Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 11:51 am

Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Thong Swimsuit While Poolside in Cannes

Kendall Jenner is having a little too much fun in Cannes!

The 22-year-old model was spotted lounging poolside at the Cap-Eden-Roc Hotel during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 11) in France.

She showed off her figure in a black thong one-piece, completing her look with bright red lipstick, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a gold necklace.

Kendall was joined by friends including fellow model Jordan Barrett.

Kendall enjoyed a drink as she floated in a raft and balanced above the ocean. Check out Jordan‘s Instagram post below!

Checked in. So many complaints.

A post shared by Jordan Barrett (@iblamejordan) on

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
