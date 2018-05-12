Katy Perry Takes Pup Nugget for a Hike!

Katy Perry flashes a smile as she and a friend make their way back to their ride after their afternoon hike on Saturday (May 12) in Studio City, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer kept things cool in a gray sweatsuit, a white baseball hat, and sunglasses as she took her adorable little pup Nugget for a hike!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Katy was recently in New York City where she attended the 2018 Met Gala dressed as an angel.

ICYMI, Katy sent a gift to Taylor Swift, seemingly ending their longstanding feud.