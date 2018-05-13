The Weeknd Supports Bella Hadid at Fashion For Relief Gala

Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Natalia Vodianova hold hands as they walk the runway at the 2018 Fashion For Relief Gala held at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The models were joined on the runway by Winnie Harlow, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Barrett, Ming Xi, Jussie Smollett, Natasha Poly, Maria Borges, and Sara Sampaio.

Among the attendees in the audience include The Weeknd, who stepped out to support Bella as she walked in the show.

Bella and The Weeknd are seemingly back together after they were spotted kissing and showing lots of PDA at a party on Thursday night.