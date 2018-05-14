Rita Ora Apologizes Amid Backlash Over 'Girls' Song Lyrics

Top Stories
Rita Ora has issued an apology to anyone she may have offended over her song “Girls,” which also features Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha.

Hayley Kiyoko is one of the many artists who spoke out about the song, saying, “Every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

Some of the lyrics in the song include, “Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls/Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls.”

See Rita‘s apology note below…
